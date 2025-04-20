What JD Vance said to Pope Francis in Easter meeting at the Vatican

JD Vance met briefly with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday as the pontiff recovers from pneumonia.

The vice president and the pontiff met for a few minutes at the Domus Santa Marta "to exchange Easter greetings," the Vatican said.

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, previously engaged in an "exchange of opinions" with Vatican officials over migration and the Trump administration’s plans to deport migrants en masse.

The pope has previously refuted Vance's use of the "ordo amoris" ("order of love" or "order of charity), a theological concept, to justify the administration’s approach.