Trump's granddaughter Kai shows behind the scenes of UFC appearance

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai has shared behind-the-scenes footage of her appearance at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Miami last week.

In a YouTube video posted on Saturday (19 April), the 17-year-old spoke with the US president on board Air Force One.

The teenager accompanied the Republican at UFC 314, who was also joined by Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, and Ted Cruz.

Kai also joined her grandfather as he answered questions from journalists travelling on the aircraft with the president.