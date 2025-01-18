Thousands of people set to march from three parks around Washington DC on Saturday, 18 January ahead of Donald’s Trump’s presidential inauguration on Monday.

Anti-Trump protesters are calling this People’s March, an updated version of Women’s March in 2017 which was attended by half a million demonstrators.

Though this march didn’t see as many people, it was focused on national issues that concern the nation.

Chants of “Stand up, fight back” echoed in the streets of Washington DC.