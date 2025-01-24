Donald Trump reiterated his desire for Canada to become the ‘51st state’ in a press conference on Friday (24 January), touting tax cuts and a higher standard of healthcare for its citizens.

Speaking to the press during a flying visit to North Carolina to assess damage from Hurricane Helene, Trump reeled off a sales pitch of potential benefits for Canadians were they to join the US, saying “you wouldn’t have to worry about military... you’d have much better health coverage. I think the people of Canada would like it.”

A common taunt in his first term as president, in recent weeks Trump has ramped up talk of his dream to annexe Canada, prompting outgoing prime minister Justin Trudeau to shut down talk of US expansion earlier this month.