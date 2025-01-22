White House's Spanish-language website shut down as Trump takes office

This is what the White House's Spanish-language version of its website looks like under Donald Trump's new administration.

Within hours of his inauguration as the 47th president, the site — https://www.whitehouse.gov/es/ as of Wednesday, 22 January — gives users an “Error 404” message.

It also included a “Go Home” button that sent viewers to a page featuring a video montage of Trump in his first term and on the campaign trail. The button was later updated to read “Go To Home Page”.

This video shows a side-by-side comparison of the website from 19 January and 22 January.