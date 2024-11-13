Trump ally hints she could serve as his press secretary

One of President-elect Donald Trump’s prominent allies has hinted that she could serve in his Cabinet for his upcoming administration.

Alina Habba, a former lawyer for Mr Trump, initially laughed off Fox News host Sean Hannity’s attempts to ask her about reports she is the “favourite” for the role.

She eventually conceded, saying that she would “very seriously” consider an opportunity to be White House press secretary.

“I leave it to the president and the three people that are on my board of directors — that’s Luke, Chloe and Parker, my children. Everybody will know in time,” the 40-year-old said.