Trump says Ukraine Russia war is going to end after phone call with Putin

Donald Trump said the Russia and Ukraine war will end after confirming he has had calls with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump was quizzed about his disucssions with Putin while aboard Air Force One on his way to the Super Bowl on Sunday (9 February).

He told reporters: “We’re trying to end that war. It’s a war that would have never happened if I were president, it would have never happened, but we’re making progress.”

Asked to clarify whether his conversations with Putin took place before he took office or after, Trump said: “I’ve had it. Let’s just say I’ve had it. And I expect to have many more conversations. We have to get that war ended. It’s going to end.”