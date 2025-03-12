Trump discusses next steps for Putin after Ukraine accepts 30 day ceasefire

Donald Trump has said he will talk to Vladimir Putin “this week” and he is “hopeful” the Russian leader will agree to a 30 day ceasefire with Ukraine.

The US president offered his first comments after his team and Ukrainian officials announced they had come to terms on a 30-day ceasefire agreement between Moscow and Kyiv on Tuesday (11 March).

Speaking to journalists on the White House driveway after the announcement, Trump said: “Now we have to go to Russia and ... hopefully President Putin, will agree to that also.”

He told reporters he hopes the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire proposal can be solidified “over the next few days.”