Trump claims Putin wants peace now in Ukraine after call

Donald Trump has claimed that Vladimir Putin wants peace now, but he did not with his predecessor Joe Biden, after the two had a call on Wednesday, 12 February.

The Republican said he and his Russian counterpart have agreed to begin negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.

In the Oval Office, Mr Trump told journalists the pair will “probably” first meet in Saudi Arabia.

"President Putin wants to have peace now, and that's good. And he didn't want to have peace with Biden," Mr Trump told reporters.