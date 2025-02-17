US President Donald Trump says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be involved in conversations for a future ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump made the comments to reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida where he was returning from the Daytona 500 event on Sunday (16 February).

Trump also said that he “spoke long and hard” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff was with him for “a very extended period, like about three hours”.

Trump added: “I think he wants to stop fighting.”