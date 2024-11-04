Trump boasts sniper would have to ‘shoot through the fake news’ to get to him

Donald Trump boasted a sniper would have to “shoot through the fake news” to get to him.

The former US President, who has been the victim of two assassination attempts during the election campaign, made the joke during a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday (3 November).

He told the crowd: “I have a piece of glass here, but all we have really over here is the fake news. And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much. I don’t mind that.”