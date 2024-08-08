A police officer sees Trump rally shooting gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks seconds before shots are fired, newly released footage shows.

Butler Township Police have today (8 August) released bodycam footage showing officers attempting to intercept Crooks moments before he tried to assassinate Trump at the rally last month.

The footage, obtained by Fox News, also shows one officer hoisting another onto the roof of a building, where Crroks was located.

As the officer reaches the roof, Crooks points his weapon at him, causing the officer to duck and lose his grip.

Seconds later, Crooks opens fire.