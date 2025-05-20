Donald Trump’s savage swipe at reporter during live broadcast goes viral

Donald Trump’s savage swipe at a reporter during a live broadcast has gone viral.

The US president, who has frequently called out journalists, took it upon himself to give the reporter some career advice.

Speaking to the media after his “beautiful bill” meeting with Republicans on Tuesday (20 May), the NOTUS journalist asked Mr Trump: “Andy Harris said that you didn’t adequately convince enough people to vote for the bill?”

Trump asked the reporter who he worked for and when he replied NOTUS, Trump said: “Who? I don't even know what the hell that is. Get yourself a real job.”