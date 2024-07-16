Watch: Donald Trump describes what bullet felt like to RFK Jr in leaked phone call

Donald Trump described what it felt like to be shot during a leaked phone call with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump, who was shot in his ear during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, told RFK Jr: “It felt like the world's largest mosquito.”

Before divulging what it felt like to be shot, Trump is heard trying to coax RFK Jr to join his team.

He states: “We're going to win, we're way ahead of the guy.”

The video clip was first posted by RFK Jr’s son, Robert F. Kennedy III, in a post that has since been deleted.