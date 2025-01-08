Angry Trump roasts journalist when asked about Iran military strategy

Donald Trump roasted a journalist when asked about the US’s military strategy against Iran.

The president-elect appeared angered when he was asked the question during a press conference on Tuesday (7 January).

The journalist asked Trump: “The last time you were here, you were asked a question about the US possibly launching a pre-emptive strike on Iran and you said you wouldn’t answer that question.”

Trump interrupted and said: “I don’t talk about the military strategy

“It’s not really a question, only a stupid person would answer it.”