Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:32
Angry Trump roasts journalist when asked about Iran military strategy
Donald Trump roasted a journalist when asked about the US’s military strategy against Iran.
The president-elect appeared angered when he was asked the question during a press conference on Tuesday (7 January).
The journalist asked Trump: “The last time you were here, you were asked a question about the US possibly launching a pre-emptive strike on Iran and you said you wouldn’t answer that question.”
Trump interrupted and said: “I don’t talk about the military strategy
“It’s not really a question, only a stupid person would answer it.”
Up next
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
01:50
Geordie Greig announces successful Brick by Brick campaign
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
01:54
The Holdovers is the perfect film to get in the festive spirit
01:52
The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:42
Luke Littler reveals David Beckham’s message after World Darts win
00:30
Luke Littler gets emotional after historic World Darts final win
00:35
Olympian Laura Kenny announces pregnancy after ‘heartbreaking’ battle
00:48
Chris Hoy’s three-word message of hope in terminal cancer update
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:32
Meghan mourns death of beloved dog Guy with intimate family videos
00:43
Nick Frost’s wife hates his new ‘bloody’ horror film
01:09
James Norton says Playing Nice will leave viewers asking one question
00:32