Trump gives cryptic answer when asked about Ukraine Russia peace deal

Donald Trump appeared to give somewhat of a cryptic answer when he was pressed on the possibility of a Russia and Ukraine peace deal.

The US president was asked for an update in relation to peace talks between the two countries as he signed several executive orders at the White House on Thursday (6 September).

A journalist asked the president: “When Zelensky inevitably comes back to the White House what do you expect from him?”

Trump replied: “I think Ukraine wants to make a deal because I don’t think they don’t have a choice.

“I also think Russia wants to make a deal because in a certain different way, a way only I know, they have no choice either.”