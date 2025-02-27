Donald Trump praises Keir Starmer’s ‘beautiful’ accent as he makes special pledge

Donald Trump praised Sir Keir Starmer’s “beautiful” accent as he pledged to continue the “special” relationship between the US and UK.

The two leaders held a press conference following an earlier Oval Office meeting where the war in Ukraine and trade deals featured high on the agenda.

Earlier on Thursday (27 February), Sir Keir handed a letter from King Charles to Mr Trump, inviting him to the UK for a second state visit.

Speaking at the press conference, Sir Keir said: “I look forward to welcoming you to the United Kingdom.”

The US President replied: “What a beautiful accent. I would have been president 20 years ago if I had that accent.”