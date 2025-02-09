Donald Trump praised Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ “phenomenal wife” Brittany Mahomes as he predicted who would win the Super Bowl 2025 on Sunday, 9 February.

The Republican has become the first sitting US president to attend the championship, which is being hosted at New Orleans’ Superdome this year.

In a pre-game Fox interview, Trump settled on Kansas City for a three-peat and commended Brittany for being a “Maga fan.”

Brittany previously liked and then unliked a Trump Instagram post outlining the “2024 GOP platform,” an action that prompted Trump to thank her for “defending” him.