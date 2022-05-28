Trump says US should invest in ‘safer schools’ rather than send millions to Ukraine

Donald Trump suggested on Friday that the US should prioritise funding for school security over sending aid to Ukraine.

The former president was speaking at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention, less than 300 miles from where 19 children and two adults were killed in a school shooting on Tuesday.

“If the United States has $40 billion to send to Ukraine, we should be able to do whatever it takes to keep our children safe at home,” Trump said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.