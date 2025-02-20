Tiger Woods was visibly emotional as Donald Trump introduced him as a surprise guest at a Black History Month reception at the White House on Thursday, 20 February.

The Republican hosted the event despite signing an executive order ending the federal government’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Joining the president in the East Room, the golfer's appearance was greeted by repeated shouts of "Trump" and Tiger" from the crowd.

Woods, wearing his Presidential Medal of Freedom given to him in Trump's first term, told Trump it was an "honor" to be with him at the event.