Watch: Donald Trump tries to negotiate TikTok sale on live TV

Donald Trump appeared to try and negotiate a deal to buy TikTok during a live press conference.

In a news conference to discuss AI on Tuesday (21 January), the president was sidetracked by a question on the future of TikTok.

He said: “Let’s negotiate in front of the media. I’ve met with the big owners of TikTok. It’s worthless if it doesn’t get a permit. With a permit it’s worth a trillion dollars.

“So, what Im thinking of saying to someone is ‘buy it and give half to us and we will give you the permit’ and we will have a great partnership.”