Kamala Harris’s two-word response after Trump calls himself ‘father of IVF’

Kamala Harris issued a two-word response after Donald Trump called himself the “father of IVF”.

Trump made the comment during a Fox News town hall with an all-female audience that aired on Wednesday (16 October).

Asked about the Trump comment as she departed Detroit for a campaign visit to Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Harris said it was “quite bizarre.”

She added: “If what he meant is taking responsibility, well then yeah, he should take responsibility for the fact that one in three women in America lives in a Trump abortion ban state.”