Donald Trump made contradictory comments on whether Vladimir Putin wants peace in Ukraine.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Friday, 7 March, the US president first declared that the Russian president wants to see the conflict "stopped and settled" but then added that Putin is "hitting [Ukraine] harder than he’s been hitting them."

It comes as the Republican said he is “strongly considering” widespread sanctions and tariffs on Russia until Moscow and Kyiv agree a peace deal after Russia launched more than 200 missiles and drones at targets across Ukraine in one of its largest attacks this year.