Starmer sends message to Trump as world leaders discuss peacekeeping in Ukraine

Sir Keir Starmer maintained that Donald Trump is “absolutely committed” to lasting peace in Ukraine, while urging allies to move forward together to achieve an end to Russia’s invasion of the country.

After praising the close relationship between the two nations, Sir Keir reiterated the need for “As many countries as possible, thinking together, discussing together, and moving forward together as a group” in a speech on Saturday, 15 March.

Mr Trump described US talks with Putin as “very good and productive” and said there was “a very good chance” that Russia’s invasion could “finally come to an end.”

It follows his chaotic Oval Office meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he and JD Vance shouted over the Ukrainian president.