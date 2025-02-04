Trump demands Ukraine give rare earth minerals to US as payment for war aid

Donald Trump has issued a demand to Ukraine in which Kyiv guarantees supplies of rare earth minerals to the US as payment for war aid.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has previously floated the idea as part of his plan to end with conflict with Russia.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday (3 February), Trump said: “We’re telling Ukraine they have very valuable rare earths.

“We’re looking to do a deal with Ukraine where they’re going to secure what we’re giving them with their rare earths and other things.”