London Mayor Sadiq Khan has hit out at Donald Trump’s Russia and Ukraine peace talks, calling the situation “bonkers”.

Mr Khan slammed the US President’s claim that Ukraine is responsible for Russia’s invasion as he criticised the recent discussions excluding Ukraine.

“We have tens of thousands of Ukrainians who are refugees in our city because of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” the mayor said during an interview with LBC on Wednesday (19 February).

He also condemned the idea of “rewarding the aggressor” by legitimising Russia’s occupation, but praised Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko for his bravery and emphasised the suffering of Ukrainians, saying Trump’s stance “beggared belief”.