The White House has declared that Russia and Ukraine have “never been closer to peace” following a phone call between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

The US president spoke with the Ukrainian president on Wednesday (19 March) after Trump’s 90-minute conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin the day before.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, reading aloud from a statement to the press, called the discussion between Trump and Zelensky “fantastic.”

“Lasting peace under President Trump's leadership can be achieved,” the statement continued.