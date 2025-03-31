Trump warns Zelensky of ‘big problems’ after accusing him of minerals deal u-turn

Donald Trump has warned Volodymyr Zelensky of “big problems” after accusing the Ukrainian president of backtracking on a rare earth minerals deal with the US.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Sunday (30 March), the US president said: “I see he’s trying to back out of the rare earth deal. If he does that, he’s got some problems — big, big problems.”

"We made a deal on rare earth, and now he's saying, well, you know, I want to renegotiate the deal. He wants to be a member of Nato. Well, he was never going to be a member of Nato. He understands that," Trump added.