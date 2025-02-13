Zelensky hits out at Trump and Putin’s call over Ukraine peace: ‘I don’t accept it’

Ukraine will not accept peace negotiations if they are not included in talks, Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed.

In his first remarks to journalists since Donald Trump held calls first with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and then the Ukrainian president, Zelensky said the main thing was to “not allow everything to go according to Putin’s plan.”

“We cannot accept it, as an independent country, any agreements (made) without us," Zelensky said as he visited a nuclear power station in western Ukraine on Thursday, 13 February.

He added that Mr Trump told him he wanted to speak to both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders at the same time.