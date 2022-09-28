Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are under pressure after the Bank of England launched an emergency UK government bond-buying programme to stop borrowing costs from spiraling out of control.

The Bank is stepping in to buy up to £65bn worth of government bonds - known as gilts - urgently, following the chancellor’s mini-budget that sent the pound tumbling and prompted a sell-off in the gilts market.

“Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to UK financial stability,” the Bank said in a statement.

