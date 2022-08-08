Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss’ plans to lower National Insurance are not adequate to tackle the cost of living crisis, Oliver Dowden has said.

The former co-chair of the Conservative Party said that Ms Truss’ proposals would not benefit those on lower incomes.

“For somebody who’s working full time on the national living wage that will benefit them by less than £60... these measures are not fit to deal with the scale of the challenge,” Mr Dowden said.

Ms Truss’ rival Rishi Sunak has said that inflation must be controlled before lowering the tax.

