Liz Truss says she ‘absolutely’ supports British people going to fight in Ukraine

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has said she would “absolutely” support individual Brits going to fight Russian forces in Ukraine, insisting: “People can make their own decisions”.

It comes after the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, pledged to arm the country’s international “friends” who choose to travel to the country and help defend against the Kremlin’s advances.

Asked whether she would support the call, Ms Truss told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “I do support that. Of course that is something that people can make their own decisions about.

