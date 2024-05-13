Chaos unfolds as lawyer arrested by masked police during live news report

A prominent Tunisian lawyer and critic of the government was arrested by masked police officers during a live TV news report.

The incident unfolded on Saturday evening (11 May) as Tunisian police stormed the building of the deanship of lawyers to arrest Sonia Dahmani, known for her fierce criticism of president Kais Saied.

She was wanted in connection with comments she had made earlier in the week about the situation in Tunisia.

During a live France24 broadcast, reporter Marilyne Dumas was seen at the bar association headquarters where Ms Dahmani was thought to be.

Her report was disrupted as masked men forced their way into the office.