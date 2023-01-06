Turkish police find 112kg of drugs stashed inside bakery bread oven

Police in Turkey have seized over 112kg of drugs, after finding them hidden inside a bread oven loaded in a truck case.

Footage shows officials searching a truck they stopped at the checkpoint in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul, with the help of a narcotic dog.

They found the drugs hidden in the bread oven inside the trailer and four of the 11 suspects related to the incident were arrested.

The bust was made after the Istanbul Police Department carried out work to decipher criminal organisations related to the manufacture and trade of drugs or stimulants.

