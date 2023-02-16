Teenager pulled from rubble of collapsed building 10 days after Turkey earthquake

A teenager was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building 10 days after the devastating Turkey earthquake first struck.

Footage shared on social media by the Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality shows the moment the 17-year-old was rescued.

“At the 248th hour, we pulled 17-year-old Aleyna Olmez out of the rubble safely,” the video caption read.

While the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes moves towards 42,000, rescuers continue to search the rubble for any little details that may help them save more lives, 10 days on from the devastating tremors.

