Thousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regions

Rescue workers departed Istanbul Airport this morning, 7 February, to travel to regions affected by yesterday’s earthquakes.

At least 5,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria after two earthquakes struck on Monday.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.

The second tremor was later felt in central Turkey.

Footage posted on Twitter by Ali Yerlikaya, governor of Istanbul, shows rescue workers filing through the airport on their way to assist those affected by the tremors.

Sign up for our newsletters.