Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Holly Patrick | 1675769780

Thousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regions

Rescue workers departed Istanbul Airport this morning, 7 February, to travel to regions affected by yesterday’s earthquakes.

At least 5,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria after two earthquakes struck on Monday.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.

The second tremor was later felt in central Turkey.

Footage posted on Twitter by Ali Yerlikaya, governor of Istanbul, shows rescue workers filing through the airport on their way to assist those affected by the tremors.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

01:03

Nicola Bulley: Expert says ‘third party involved’ if mother not found

00:35

BP announces record annual profits of £23bn

01:05

Cabinet reshuffle: Who is Rishi Sunak replacing?

01:32

Turkey earthquake: Aerial views capture buildings reduced to rubble

Editor's Picks

01:05

Cabinet reshuffle: Who is Rishi Sunak replacing?

00:30

Epsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and child

01:20

Grammy Awards: Most memorable moments from the 2023 show

04:02

What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions

More Editor's Picks

00:59

‘Key witness’ comes forward as Nicola Bulley search reaches 10th day

00:34

China threatens response after US shoots down ‘spy’ balloon

01:56

Cats and dogs rescued from Ukrainian frontline

01:41

Strike action: Every industrial walkout affecting the UK in February

On The Ground

06:02

The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

05:22

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

07:29

Ending the war on drug users in New York

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

More On The Ground

10:40

Ukraine’s grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine

You Ask The Questions

04:02

What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions

05:45

What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

03:39

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened?

05:33

Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions

07:57

The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem

07:53

Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022?

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:56

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

03:01

Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’

03:25

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’

More Binge or Bin

03:16

Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’

12:00

Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin

03:27

Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’

02:15

Each episode of The Kingdom: Exodus is ‘like an arthouse film’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

14:26

These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022

32:48

Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

01:24

Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’

26:50

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate

More Millennial Love

01:20

Jodi Picoult: Anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to trans lives

01:26

Trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life

44:19

Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:09

Adult filmmaker says porn can be as creative as literature and film

Sport

02:01

Man City at risk of being expelled from Premier League

00:48

Leeds coach Jesse Marsch sacked after less than a year in charge

01:38

Marcus Rashford reads poem on 65th anniversary of Munich Air Crash

01:29

Harry Kane scores 200th Prem goal and becomes Spurs’ top scorer

More Sport

01:34

Six Nations round-up: England struggle as Ireland make statement

01:56

Klopp refuses to answer reporter’s question after Liverpool defeat

01:30

F1: Ford announces return to racing with Red Bull partnership

00:56

UFC: Conor McGregor’s comeback fight announced by Dana White

Climate

00:35

BP announces record annual profits of £23bn

00:20

Hotel collapses after 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey

01:44

FKA Twigs creates artwork to inspire children to connect to nature

05:45

What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?

More Climate

02:48

Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

00:28

‘Atmospheric river events’ above US captured by satellite imagery

01:36

Massive chunk of road swept away by flooding in Australia

Culture

02:02

Love Island first look: ‘Ladiators’ challenge causes friction

02:16

Jeremy Clarkson ‘attacked’ by cows in Clarkson’s Farm trailer

00:27

Grammys: Harry Styles hugs superfan on stage when he wins best album

01:20

Grammy Awards: Most memorable moments from the 2023 show

More Culture

00:49

Moment Beyoncé makes Grammy history as most decorated winner

00:30

Beyoncé accepts Grammy award late after getting stuck in traffic

01:27

Watch: Lizzo stuns in orange floral cape on Grammys red carpet

00:58

SNL parodies China ‘spy’ balloon saga with cold open

Lifestyle

00:58

Kate hails importance of ‘connection’ for children’s mental health

01:09

David Beckham shares 'sticky stuff' recipe for daughter Harper

01:15

Daisy May Cooper ‘left shaking’ after GMB interview with Ben Shepard

01:52

Harry to give evidence in lawsuit brought against Meghan by sister

More Lifestyle

01:48

Face of 2,000-year-old Nabataean woman reconstructed in world-first

00:59

Father runs length of M1 to raise thousands for diabetic son

01:51

‘Older woman’ who took Prince Harry’s virginity details ‘wham-bam’

01:13

Every time Nadine Dorries compliments Boris Johnson in first interview

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in