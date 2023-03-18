Turkey backs Finland’s bid to join Nato

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lifted Turkey's veto on Finland’s application to join Nato.

Having previously blocked the northern European country's application for months, claiming that it had supported "terrorists," the Turkish president hailed Finland's "authentic and concrete steps" on Turkish security on Friday (17 March.)

Any new member must to secure the approval of all 30 Nato members.

Finland applied to join the alliance with Sweden amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Erdogan continues to refuse to support Sweden.

