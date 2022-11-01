Donald Trump has suggested that he will not return to Twitter if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk’s takeover.

The former US president had his account permanently suspended in 2021 shortly after the Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the platform said.

The Tesla CEO has previously said that it was a “morally bad” decision to ban Mr Trump from Twitter.

Mr Trump has said he prefers his own platform, Truth Social.

“I like it better. I think there’s better interaction with people,” he told Americano Media.

Sign up to our newsletters.