Elon Musk lifts ban on Donald Trump's Twitter account

Elon Musk has lifted the ban on Donald Trump’s Twitter account as part of his takeover of the social media platform.

The former president originally had more than 80m followers before his account was permanently suspended in 2021 for inciting violence in the wake of the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

On Friday, 18 November, Mr Musk polled Twitter users to determine whether to reinstate Mr Trump’s account, acknowledging that the vote was being affected by automated bots.

