Ugandan politicians erupted into cheers and applause after passing a new anti-LGBT law that has sparked international concern.

The new law means those who identify as LGBT could face life in prison, and, in some cases, the death penalty.

MP Musa Ecweru addressed the chamber, saying: "We are going to reinforce the law enforcement officers to make sure that homosexuals have no space in Uganda."

The White House has warned that sanctions could be issued for those behind the passing of the bill.

