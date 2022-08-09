Boris Johnson says successor will continue to tackle cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has suggested his successor will continue to tackle the UK’s cost of living crisis.

The outgoing prime minister boasted about the policies his government has put forward and said the next Tory leader will build upon them.

“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.

“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.