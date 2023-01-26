High-speed police chase turns into woodland manhunt as thieves attempt escape

Police footage captures the moment a high-speed chase turned into a woodland manhunt.

A stolen BMW - bearing a suspected false licence plate - reached speeds of 120mph on the A36 in Wiltshire, before a tactical stinger was deployed to stop the vehicle.

The driver and passengers then made off on foot into fields and thick woodland where they were pursued by officers for several hours.

Three offenders were then located and detained, with a number of stolen items found in the BMW.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.