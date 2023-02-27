Windsor framework ‘protects’ Northern Ireland’s place in Union, Sunak says

New Windsor framework agreed with the European Union “protects Northern Ireland’s place” in the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has said.

The prime minister on Monday (29 February) announced the agreement of a new Brexit deal, following talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“Today’s agreement delivers smooth-flowing trade within the whole of the United Kingdom, protects Northern Ireland’s place in our union and safeguards sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland,” Mr Sunak said in a press conference.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.