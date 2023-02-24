Junior doctors announce dates for 72 hour strike in March

Junior doctors in England will strike on 13, 14 and 15 March in a dispute over pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) announced the dates of upcoming action on Friday (24 February), saying staff had been left with no choice after the health secretary “refused to attend” a meeting to negotiate.

Overall, junior doctors account for more than 40 per cent of the medical workforce, and the BMA say many are “demoralised, angry and no longer willing to work for wages that have seen a real terms decline” in recent years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.