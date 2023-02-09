Essex resident describes ‘very loud bang’ as 2.6 magnitude earthquake shakes house

An Essex resident has described how they heard a “very loud bang” during a minor earthquake on Thursday morning (9 February).

The British Geological Survey has confirmed that a small earthquake occurred at 5:05am in Bicknacre, south east of Chelmsford, at magnitude of 2.6.

Tremors were reported by residents in Runwell, South Woodham Ferrers, Bicknacre.

Darren, a South Woodham Ferrers resident, told the BBC that he thought his house was being broken into when he heard the noise.

“It was very strange.”

