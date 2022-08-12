Boris Johnson says UK in ‘very strong position’ amid energy crisis

Boris Johnson has said that the UK in the long-term is in a “very very strong position” to deal with the crisis surrounding the cost of energy.

Speaking to Sky News, Johnson said: “We will continue to find more and more renewable energy, we’re gonna get 50 gigawatts of wind by 2030. We’re already one of the biggest producers of off-shore wind.

“We’re going to be building a nuclear every year, rather than one every decade. We will fix our energy problems.”

The prime minister said he is “proud” of the long-term decisions made.

