A car is stuck in floodwater on the A421 in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, with only its open boot showing above the water.

Flash floods have struck parts of Britain after some areas saw more than a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.

Locals headed to the bridge over the flooded A421 today (23 September), to see the water and take pictures.

Nicky Byrne, 48, has been in the area for 15 years but said she has never seen flooding like this.

She said: “The road closes quite often, but it’s never like this. That’s why everyone is getting out of their cars.