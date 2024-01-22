Town crier announces government WhatsApp channel

The UK Government has launched a new WhatsApp channel with the aim of sending the latest news, updates, and helpful inromation to the public via the app.

Downing Street marked the launch with a video of London town crier, Alan Myatt, shouting “UK government now on WhatsApp.”

The video has been met with derision on social media, with many referencing the fact that both Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson failed to provide WhatsApp messages from the pandemic during the Covid Inquiry in late 2023.

The system is entirely opt-in and will amplify key messages like information on childcare support and cost of living payments, according to the government.