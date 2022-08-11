UK bakes amid heatwave with drought looming for some parts of country

Drought could be declared for some parts of England on Friday (12 August), as the country bakes in another heatwave.

The National Drought Group – made up of government and agency officials, water companies and other groups such as the National Farmers’ Union – is set to meet tomorrow to discuss the prolonged dry weather.

There are expectations drought could be declared for some parts of England such as southern and eastern areas, prompting action by agencies and water companies to manage water resources to ensure supplies and protect the environment.

