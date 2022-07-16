GB News presenter tells meteorologist he should be ‘happy’ about ‘lethal’ heatwave

A GB News presenter suggested people should be “happy” about the hot weather during an interview in which a meteorologist suggested the UK heatwave could be “lethal”.

John Hammond suggested there could be “hundreds if not thousands of excess deaths” in the coming weeks, calling the data “frightening”.

Bev Turner, however, dismissed his warnings.

“Oh John, I want us to be happy about the weather,” she said.

“I don’t know whether something has happened to meteorologists to make you all a little bit fatalistic and harbingers of doom... haven’t we always had hot weather?”

